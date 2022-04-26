ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Twin Tiers is looking for adults willing to volunteer to mentor the youth.

BBBS of the Twin Tiers has been around for about 30 years now, currently serving five counties.

Three of the counties are in Pennsylvania, Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga while the other two counties are in New York, Broome and Tioga.

It offers community based programs, school based programs, and ‘bigs in blue.’

Executive Director, Lauren Heilweil, says they are always looking for male and female adults that would want to mentor youth.

Volunteers interested would be matched with a “little” of the same gender, and once matched are asked to spend 2 to 4 times together a month for a minimum of one year.

Heilweil says when spending time with your little you’re encouraged to get out and do things like go out to eat, go for a walk, go to a park, see a movie, anything you and your match are interested in.

She says while they are only asked to mentor for one year, some make life-long friendships.

18 News spoke with Laura Allen and Avie Johnson, a fairly new match, about the program.

The big sis, Laura, says Avie and her spend every Friday together either going to Applebee’s or doing an activity.

“We made bracelets together the very first time we met we had dinner here and made bracelets together. right,” says Allen.

Avie added that she loved spending time with Laura whether it be going skating or visiting a trampoline park.

Heilweil says that these youth just need someone that will call when they say they are going to call and show up when they say they going to show up.

“At the end of the day, that’s the kind of support that leads to better choices, and those better choices just lead to better futures. For them overall, which is just better for our community,” says Heilweil.

If you are interested in volunteering to be a big or just want to know more, click here.

If you want to learn how to enroll your child in a program, click here.