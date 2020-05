Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, dies at 21

This photo taken on September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge posing with her son Beckett during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood. – Beckett Cypher, the singer’s son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died at the age of 21. A Tweet sent on May 13, 2020 from Melissa Etheridge’s official account reads: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. -#TeamME” (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa Etheridge’s 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher has died.

The death was announced Wednesday on the singer’s Twitter account Wednesday. No cause of death or other details were given.

The tweet said the daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak would be canceled.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” the tweet read.

Beckett Cypher was one of two children Etheridge had with former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.

Their daughter Bailey Jean Cypher was born in 1997, Beckett Cypher in 1998.

The couple split in 2000.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

Her representatives did not return a request for comment.