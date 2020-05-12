How to become part of the frontlines as a contact tracer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The main cause of the spread of any virus is when people who are infected unknowingly, will come in contact with various individuals and so on.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he wants to start hiring thousands of contact tracers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NEW: New York will launch a testing/tracing program in unison with CT and NJ.



Mayor @MikeBloomberg has volunteered to help us develop the program.



I thank him for taking this on with us — it will be expensive, challenging & require an army of tracers.



But it must be done. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 22, 2020

According to the World Health Organization, contact tracing is like detective work.

The job process works in three steps — identifying the positive case listing and contacting people that they have come in contact with, and regular contact follow-up, to make sure any individuals have no contact with anyone else during the quarantine process.

Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, LECOM in Elmira, says Contact Tracers will help slow the spread of the virus, especially while positive cases are becoming steady in the State of New York.

“Now that we have a more controlled state. With contact tracers, we hopefully can follow up on any new cases, and kind of put the fire out. Identify every individual exposed to they will be quarantined and tested.” Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, LECOM in Elmira,

John Hopkins University, a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, is helping people become Contact Tracers by offering free online classes.