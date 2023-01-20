ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Bell’s Country Coffee is inviting the community to join them in the grand opening of Bell’s Evening Chill and Dry Bar.

On January 20th, Until 8 p.m., Bells will serve their non-alcoholic mixed cocktails, craft beers, and its coffee and expresso bar.

“They are made of flowers, spices, herbs, and things like that. Everything has a very mechanical flowery spice sort of flavor to it. We can mimic a lot of different drinks, like a pina colada”, said Bell’s owner, Morgan Grover.

The dry bar is for those that want healthier options but still get the feeling of being at a jazz nightclub with food, music, door prizes, and more.

“Anybody who doesn’t drink, whether they don’t like the alcohol or for religious or personal reasons, I hope they come out and enjoy it and try something different,” Grover continued.

Bell’s Evening Chill and Dry Bar will be open Wednesday – Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They can be found at 258 E 14th St, Elmira Heights, NY 14903.