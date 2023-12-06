SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Belmont Stakes will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in 2024 due to construction at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Belmont Park plays host to the third leg of the Triple Crown.

“As part of the exciting modernization of Belmont Park, Saratoga now adds to its storied history by hosting the 3rd leg of the Triple Crown,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s a win for horseracing and for the Capital Region to have the excitement and the ability to host the four-day Festival in June at America’s most historic track. As I said during the 2023 Saratoga Meet, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will begin on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and continue through Sunday, June 9, 2024. According to the governor’s press office, the four-day Festival at Saratoga Race Course will include 23 stakes races in total with purses totaling $9.7 million, the highest purse levels and number of stakes offered since the launch of the multi-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in 2014.