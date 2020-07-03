Bennington Museum reopening Friday with new hours

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Museum is reopening its doors to visitors starting Friday at 1 p.m. The new hours for galleries and shops are Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and till 8 p.m. on Fridays.

The museum says it has instituted several COVID-19 safety protocols:

Visitors 2 and up must wear masks covering noses and mouths

Anyone with a temperature over 100 F will be turned away

Hand sanitizer stations installed throughout

Signage and distance markers remind visitors to social distance in lines

Occupancy limits in place at each gallery

Cashless payment only

Daily deep cleaning of all hard surfaces

Guests should bring their own face covering, but they are also available for sale at the museum store. The museum also asks people feeling unwell or who may have been in contact with a covid patient to stay home.

The Grandma Moses Schoolhouse and the Museum’s Research Library are staying closed for now. However, you can still send research inquiries to the Collections Manager via email.