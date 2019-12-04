Best deals after Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(WETM) – Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over, there is still time to get a bang for your buck.

At some shopping locations, the deals leading up to Christmas are found to be the best deals all year around.

Reported deals go from up to 10% – 70% off at select store locations including big box stores like Walmart and Target.

Gift Cards make great holiday presents, and in previous years, Starbucks offered deals up to 30% off, while Lowes and Target were 10% off.

Select stores are expected to have similar deals this year. Not everything is at its optimum price before the holidays, certain products are actually sited to be at a better price after the holiday season has ended.

Certain products like exercise equipment and bedding is said to be at a more responsible price point in January.