ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, the New York Beef Council holds its “Best NY Burger” competition to find the best burgers around New York State. The 2023 contest starts on April 1.

This is the seventh year in a row the New York Beef Council is holding the competition. “Facebook users across the state are encouraged to submit nominations of traditional, multi-layer, or out-of-the-box, beef-centric burgers they’ve enjoyed while dining in New York,” said the Council.

From April 1 to April, the New York Beef Council will be accepting nominations. From April 9 to 19, voting will take place. On April 22, the Top 10 restaurants will be announced and then voting will open through April 29 to decide the Top 4.

On May 8, there will be a Top 4 cookoff and showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The top burger will then be picked during a blind taste test by the Council judges. To view the full contest rules, you can visit the New York Council website.

In 2022, The Sassy Dietitian’s Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Burger took the top spot. In 2020, Swifty’s in Albany took third place with it’s “Hangover Burger.”

You can follow the New York Beef Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to see future contest announcements. You can check out the past winners and finalists on the New York Council website.