Bethany Village employee test positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at Bethany Village in Horseheads has tested positive for coronavirus.



The Manor at Bethany Village tells 18News, a non-direct care employee who has been asymptomatic, tested positive during the state-mandated weekly testing.



Bethany Village also tells 18News, the employee is now home quarantining for 14 days per DOH guidelines, and will have a follow-up COVID test.



According to the assisted living facility, as a preventative measure, all residents on the identified unit will be tested, and employees will wear full PPE.



Due to this positive test, visitation at Bethany Village will now be suspended for 28 days.