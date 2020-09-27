Big Flats house fire takes the life of one man and family pets

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – An overnight house fire took the life of one man and two family pets.

The fire happened around 5 am on West Hill Road in Big Flats. According to fire crews on the scene, the home is a complete loss.

Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom tells 18News the fire took the life of one male occupant. Sheriff Schrom could not give details of his identity as of yet. The fire also took the lives of two family pet canines.

According to Sheriff Schrom, the other occupants that were in the home at the time have made it out safely. It’s unsure if the two have sustained any non-life-threatening injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The extinguishing of the fire was assisted by—Elmira Fire Department, West Elmira Fire Department, Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company, Pine City Volunteer Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Horseheads Fire Department, Town & Country Fire Department, Elmira Heights Fire Department, Southport Fire Department, and Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department.