Bigfoot Country now in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you noticed that 96.1 in Elmira became a country music station over the weekend, you were not hearing things.

Seven Mountains Media have announced that they are introducing Bigfoot Country to the Twin Tiers that will offer a variety of Country Music from the 90s to today’s hits. You can listen across the Twin Tiers, 96.1 in Elmira, 95.1 in Corning, 94.7 in Tioga County, Pa, and 97.1 in Hornell.

In addition, they have added WINK 106 to 95.7 in Elmira to accompany 106.1. 95 The Met has become 101 The Met. Cool 96 and 97 has become Cool 104.9.

They also are introducing JAMZ 101.7.

