Bills 2020 Roster Released

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days.

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Governor Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."