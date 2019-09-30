Bills fans tie the knot at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli’s first date was a 2008 game at what was then called Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Bills won that day. Park and Binggeli won too.

It came full circle Sunday. They were on the field at halftime to say I do.

The happy couple are believed to be the first to tie the knot on the field of an NFL stadium during halftime.

So what goes into a wedding ceremony with a guest list of 70 thousand?

More than you might think. You need an officiant of course.Who better than retired fan favorite Kyle Williams?

“I think word got out that I officiated my sister’s wedding and with all the guys that were involved when the organization approached me to be involved. When I found out how many guys were excited about it, how fun it was going to be, how quickly we had to do it at halftime of the game, I was happy to do it,” Williams said.

Chris mazur works with Hale Northeastern. It fell on them to construct the platform the couple would be standing on.Complete with the iconic bills zubaz pattern. Aside from the blessing of loved ones,the happy couple also needed and received the blessing of the NFL.



Halftime was extended from 12 to 14 minutes.Plenty of time to get the platform on and off and savor a once in a lifetime moment right in Orchard Park.