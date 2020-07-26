Binghamton artist creates Black Lives Matter Mural

BIGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is joining the nation in a fight for equality of black and brown lives after the death of George Floyd.



Binghamton artist Kristen Mann has inspired people in the community to join her in creating a “Black Lives Matter” mural across Wall Steet and Dewight Street in Downtown Binghamton.



After a series of permits and going viral within the city, the Mayor of Binghamton Richard David approved the mural to be painted in the Martin Luther King Peacemaker Square, which is projected for completion this Sunday, July 26.



During the beginning stages of painting with volunteers of the community, Mann told 18News, she wants this mural to leave a positive message and is happy with the support she is receiving.