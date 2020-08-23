Bistro employee test positive COVID

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at Simeon’s American Bistro in Ithaca has tested positive for COVID-19.

Management of the bistro did notify their staff right away and is taking all necessary precautions.

Staff and close contacts identified by the health department are in quarantine.

The employee worked multiple shifts during the week:

Tuesday, August 18, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM

Wednesday, August 19, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM

Thursday, August 20, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM

Friday, August 21, 11:00AM-2:00PM

If you dined at Simeon’s, indoors, or outdoors, during the dates and times above, health officials say monitor your health for any symptoms, quarantine, and possibly get tested.

As of today, the bistro is now closed temporarily, allowing for thorough cleaning of their facilities.

The Cayuga Health mass sampling center will be open to the public on limited bases, starting August 23rd and Monday, August 24th.