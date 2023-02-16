ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of Black History Month, The Steele Memorial Library and The Johnson W. Jones Museum are hosting three free special showings of the movie “Till”.

The story of Emmett Till is told throughout history books, and now his story is making its way around the United Stated on the big screen.

The showings will take place at the Steele Auditorium on:

Thursday, February 16th at 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, February 23rd at 5:45 p.m.

Guests can pick up free tickets for each showing at any time at the Steele’s Customer Service desk (tickets are limited).

On Saturday, February 25th, 2023, there will be a Black History Month Dinner at the Acme Club on 716 Benjamin Street, Elmira, N.Y.

Tickets are $15 to eat in or takeout. The meal will include Neckbones, Chicken, Ham, Ribs, Black Eyed Peas, Rice, Cabbage, Green beans, Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread and dessert with a feature of long Island Iced Tea and a Black History Month Basket Raffle.

The event will take place at 12:00 p.m. until sold out. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, call (607) 733-2878.