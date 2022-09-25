ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. More than 100,000 people across the country, many of whom are of African descent are impacted by sickle cell disease, according to the American Red Cross.

Seasonal changes can trigger pain crises and possibly increase the need for a blood transfusion. This month the American Red Cross is highlighting the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those living with sickle cell disease through blood donations.

Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications. 1 in 3 African-American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell.

Upcoming blood opportunities will be available until Sept. 30. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood and platelet donors can save time and complete their pre-donation reading and questionnaire by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Chemung

Elmira

9/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist, 813 Maple Avenue

Horseheads

9/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road

Schuyler

Montour Falls

9/30/2022 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Welliver, 250 North Genesee Street

Steuben

Canisteo

9/26/2022 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., American Legion Post 846, 61 W Main St

Corning

9/26/2022 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street

9/27/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Corning Community YMCA, 127 Centerway

9/29/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 524, 281 Baker Street

Hornell

9/27/2022: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Hornell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2250, 245 Canisteo St

Painted Post

9/9/2022 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway