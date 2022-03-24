ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States someone needs blood.

Karen Harrington who is the Laboratory Supervisor at Arnot Ogden Medical Center said they are now seeing an uptick in donations.

Harrington said, “Locally we’ve seen a great uptick in the number of units that are available. For a while there we did have a lot of difficulty obtaining units from the Red Cross. But as the winter has progressed and we’re now in the spring, the supply has evened out quite a lot. And things look much better now than they did a couple of weeks ago.”

“The levels are already rising but there has been a dip in some blood types” said Sheila Sullivan, the Area Booking Manager for the Binghamton District of the American Red Cross. She said they want to thank those who have donated but want to remind people that blood does have a shelf life and we must remain vigilant.