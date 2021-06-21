Blood supply is extremely low in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Blood supply is dangerously low nationwide, according to the American Red Cross.

Across the nation, the shortage is forcing some doctors to reserve blood products for only the sickest patients.

Here in the twin tiers- the shortage can also be felt because the American Red Cross has less access to organizations that normally partake in blood donations.

“Places that we normally go to we still are not allowed in yet, they’re not allowing outside organizations in, we obviously weren’t in our schools and our colleges this year and for the most part, that is 20 percent of our blood supply we get from our high schools and colleges,” Sheila Sullivan, Area Booking Manager, American Red Cross

COVID 19 has been another huge component toward blood shortage in the area.

To combat the continuous shortage, the RED CROSS is requesting your help with a donation to help save a life.

You can provide a gift of life through a blood donation tomorrow by attending our 18 New Community Blood Drive.