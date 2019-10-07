Blue candy buckets promoting inclusiveness on Halloween

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – We are only a week into October and people all over have been preparing for Halloween for months.

This year, a trend is gaining some momentum and it’s not a trick. When answering the door to trick-or-treaters, you may notice some an individual carrying a blue candy bucket.

Gaining awareness this year is for kids who are autistic to have these blue candy buckets, as to not alarm homeowners to an older individual trick-or-treating. We spoke with an expert who said that they just want to participate in the holiday and have fun like the other kids.

This is something that Arnot Health is really pushing for people to take part in this year. Another color bucket you may see is teal, meaning that the child carrying it has a food-based allergy.