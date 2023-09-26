HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Students from the BOCES program in Hornell teamed up to build a new house that was moved across town for a new family to enjoy.

The project took over a year to complete, with the students working in the classroom on everything from the flooring and painting to the electrical and water.

“It’s a 3 bedroom house, with 2 baths and a kitchen.” said instructor Rob Lemay. “We do everything from the framing, the plumbing, the electrical. We hang the sheet rock, we paint it,” he said.

After the completion of the project, the students were able to head over to the site to see the house brought to its final resting ground. The house was brought along city roads in halves, and placed on the corner of Bennett Street. From there they were able to start completing some of the final pieces they needed for the house to be ready.

“I didn’t think it would ever come together because it feels like a long time when you’re a student and in the classroom but now that it’s here it looks pretty good.” said Logan Waye, one of the students who worked on this project.

With all the time it took to bring this piece together the students are pleased with the final result and are glad to have done what they did. “It’s been a true honor to work on this with all my buddies on what we love to do. It’s all just a learning experience that is helping us grow up more.” student Sebastian Carroll said about the experience.

There is no homeowner yet set for the house, nor is the home up for sale. However keep an eye out for it in the future.