HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Horseheads Free Library 2022 book sale is taking place from September 13th to September 17th.

The sale is at the Town and County Fire Department located at 130 Gardner Rd, Horseheads N.Y. There will be hundreds of hard cover and paperback books to choose from, along with audiobooks and more. The proceeds will benefit the Horseheads Free Library.

All items are two dollars and below with items either two dollars, one dollars, or fifty cents. There will be a “bag sale” happening on Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, where you can bring a grocery bag to fill with books, CDs, or DVDs for five dollars.

The sale goes until 7:00 PM Thursday, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Friday, and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday. They only accept cash or checks made out to the Friends of the Horseheads Free Library.