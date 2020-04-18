Both Wegmans and Tops in support of face covering mandate

Breaking News
Chemung County at 72 total positive COVID-19 cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Both Wegmans and Tops released statements in support of the state order.

Wegmans said in part,”we strongly encourage customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in our stores in adherence to the governor’s executive order. We are focused on complying with all local and state mandates while keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers a top priority.”

Tops told us they started handing out masks earlier in the week and told us in part, “we have been informing all of our associates of the new mandate during one on one discussions while handing out masks each day. Additionally, signs are posted in break rooms and associate used spaces in our stores.”

