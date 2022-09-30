ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Bowhunting seasons for deer and bear begin October 1st for the Southern Zone in New York state.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), bowhunters may only use crossbows during the latter portions of bow seasons: the last 10 days of the Northern Zone bow season (Oct. 13-22); and the last 14 days of the Southern Zone bow season (Nov. 6-19).

The DEC also requires wearing blaze orange or pink when hunting big game with firearms and encourages small game hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink. According to the DEC, “wearing orange or pink prevents other hunters from mistaking a person for an animal or shooting in a hunter’s direction. Hunters wearing blaze orange are seven times less likely to be shot.”

For more information and other important safety tips, please visit DEC’s website and watch videos about hunter safety (leaves DEC website). For more information about getting outdoors safely and responsibly, visit DEC’s Website.