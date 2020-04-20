Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin of Sayre dies at the age of 59

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin has passed away at the age of 59, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman on Sunday. Carman pronounced Bustin dead at 5:39 p.m. at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

According to his biography on the Bradford County’s website,

In 2015, Ed Bustin was appointed by Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne to complete the unexpired term of Commissioner Mark Smith. Ed has an associate’s degree in fire science technology.

He has a long history of service as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Bradford County. Ed also serves or has served, on several boards of directors, including the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority, NY-Penn Leadership, and Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services.

Before his appointment to the County Commissioners, Ed worked for 15 years as the Safety, Health and Environmental Manager for Masco Cabinetry in Athens Township.

The biography continues with, Ed worked at the Robert Packer Hospital for 18 years, starting as an orderly, and ending his career at Guthrie as the Manager of Safety and Security. Ed lives in Sayre with his wife, Terry, who is an Athens Area School District Teacher.