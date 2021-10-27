Bradford County held Its 20th Annual Rural Health and Safety Festival in Troy P.a

TROY, P.a (WETM) – The rural community in Bradford County took part in the 20th annual rural health and safety day in troy. The festival was created to teach local farm children ways to be safe around equipment but has evolved into much more.

“The event welcomed all of the fifth graders from Bradford County to come and participate in 10 different health and safety topics,” said Amanda Testa, Trauma Registrar, Guthrie Health Robert Packer Hospital

This year the number of students who could participate was condensed due to the COVID 19 guidelines.

“We have about 800 students participating in a non-pandemic year,” said Testa “This year’s event is a little bit smaller. We had about 300 Kids joining us this time.”

Mansfield University students volunteered to connect with elementary students on various safety topics toward their college requirements.

“The junior and senior nursing students at Mansfield University are using this as a clinical day. Today was a non-classroom education day for them to get out and gain experience with teaching,” said Testa

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department at the 2021 Health and Safety Festival

During the rural health and safety festival, local organizations and companies provided experts to speak on various issues that align with health and safety to educate the youth.

“Some of the topics that we cover here are bike safety, ATV safety, and pesticide safety,” said Testa

Throughout the day, 5th graders were split up into small groups to visit each station.