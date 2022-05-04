ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- May 4th is known as National Star Wars Day.

However, this day is more commonly known as “May the Fourth Be With You.”

This iconic franchise was first released in 1977 and has since been turned into comic books, video games, TV series and more.

All 9 Bradford County Libraries are offering different Star War style activities as a way to bring out your inner “nerd,” as System Administrator for the Library System of Bradford County Lea Chisum says.

She adds that they ended up with a large volume of Star War books, so they purchased some more and planned a week full of activities.

All of the 9 libraries will be doing a scavenger hunt where anyone can look for the main characters within the library for a chance to win movie tickets, courtesy of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.

The 9 Bradford County Libraries are:

Allen F Pierce Free Library Bradford County Library Green Free Library Mather Memorial Library Monroeton Public Library Sayre Public Library Spalding Memorial Library Towanda Public Library Wyalusing Public Library

Chisum says events are going on during each libraries regular business hours.

She adds you can either call your local library or check their social media for what events they’ll have going on.

The Star Wars events ends on Saturday.