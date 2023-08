WAYNE, N.Y. – (WETM) A Bradford woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after state troopers found her vehicle in a ditch on County Route 87 in the town of Wayne.

Troopers found Angela M. Foxworth, 43, of Bradford and arrested her at approximately 12:04 a.m. on August 8. Foxworth was transported to SP Bath for processing and taken to Steuben County Jail CAP for arraignment.