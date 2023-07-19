ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The planned demolition of the historic Brand Park Memorial Pool will move forward after no asbestos was detected. Mayor Dan Mandell confirmed test results came back negative.

In June, Mayor Mandell told 18 News if asbestos was detected, the demolition would of been put on hold while the asbestos was removed. The Mayor says the demolition date has not been set as the City of Elmira considers bidders to do the job. Mr. Mandell says the goal is to have the pool torn down before the end of the year. The City plans to build a new splash pad in its location. The Mayor told 18 News the hope is to have the splash pad up and running by the summer of 2024.