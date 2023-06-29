ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has confirmed the planned demolition of Brand Park Pool is on hold pending the results of asbestos testing. If asbestos is detected, it will have to be removed before the pool can be torn down.

“We’re still waiting to finalize quotes on a demolition. We just had some asbestos testing done recently. We’re hoping there is not any asbestos,” said Mayor Dan Mandell. “When the final results come back, if there is not any asbestos we will go ahead with the demolition at some point in time. If there is asbestos, obviously that’s going to run into some more costs, and we will have to remove the asbestos. Right now, it doesn’t look like there is any, but we are just waiting for the final results to come through.”

Mayor Mandell says the results should be ready in about a week. He says the pool’s condition is beyond salvation.

“It’s in total disrepair,” said Mayor Mandell. “I mean, you’re talking millions of dollars to repair it, it’s been shut down since 2006. There is just no way you can save that pool. As we said, we were looking to put a splash pad there. We have already purchased the splash pad.”

If there is no asbestos detected, the City will proceed with selecting a winning bid for a demolition crew. Mayor Mandell says the goal is to have the new splash built in time for next summer.