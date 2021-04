PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – At 6:45 p.m., 18 News received a viewer tip about a car accident on Mountain View Dr. in Pine City. The road is blocked off at the intersection with Pennsylvania Ave. by Pine City Volunteer Fire.

UPDATE: Multiple patients transported to hospital following crash. Stay with @WETM18News for the details. pic.twitter.com/d0yQUfBqU6 — Tara Lynch (@18NewsTara) April 4, 2021

Multiple passengers were transported to area hospitals and there is no word on any injuries at this time. New York State Police were on scene as well as Southport Fire.

