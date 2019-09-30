Cell fire at Elmira Correctional Facility

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire broke out in a cell of the Elmira Correcitonal Facility over the weekend.

According to a statement from the Elmira Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, a small fire broke out in an incarcerated individual’s cell. Several staff members put out the fire and evacuated the cell block.

Six staff members were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and discharged. Several other staff were examined by medical personnel on site, with no further treatment required. 12 incarcerated individuals were examined for smoke inhalation, with one individual requiring treatment at the facility.

There is an ongoing investigation and 18 News will update as more information is available.

