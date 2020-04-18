2 more COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has learned that two individuals have died who have previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the county wide death toll to 23.

One individual was reported to be an 81 year old male from the Village of Painted Post. The other, a 70 year old female who died in a nursing home in the Hornell area.

“We continue to be saddened with each new death reported,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We know this is a deadly virus, especially for those aged 65 and older, but that is not a comfort to the loved ones or for our community. Commit to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

