Active search in Tioga County for wanted man

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The search is on right now for a wanted subject who New York State Police said fled from police in multiple jurisdictions.
Matthew Perry was last seen in Tioga County, according to NYSP. They issued the following information about Perry.
Matthew O. Perry, age 32 of Cortland, NY. Perry was last seen on Brooks Road in the town of Barton. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Perry is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. It is unknown what he may be wearing.
Several police agencies are in the area, including the New York State Police SORT team, various SWAT teams, and the New York State Police Helicopter.
If you see Matthew O. Perry, call 911 or SP Sidney at (607) 561-7400.