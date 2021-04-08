Active search in Tioga County for wanted man

Matthew O. Perry, age 32 of Cortland, NY. Perry was last seen on Brooks Road in the town of Barton.

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The search is on right now for a wanted subject who New York State Police said fled from police in multiple jurisdictions.

Matthew Perry was last seen in Tioga County, according to NYSP. They issued the following information about Perry.