UPDATE: Threat of violence at SUNY Oneonta the result of a cyber-crime

UPDATE: (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Oneonta says that a threat of violence on the campus was the result of a cyber-crime and posed no actual danger.

In a post to the university’s Facebook page, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a crisis hotline in New York City contacted SUNY Oneonta to share a chat message allegedly from a student of the college. The message indicated that the caller intended to shoot people on the SUNY Oneonta campus.

Upon initial investigation, the college deemed the threat to be credible and issued a shelter-in-place directive at 5:30 p.m. Subsequent investigation revealed that the student had reported to the City of Oneonta Police Department that her phone had been hacked. When University Police located her, she was working with the college’s Information Technology Services staff to address this.

Based on an interview with the student, the college lifted the shelter-in-place directive and issued an all-clear at 6:14 p.m. University Police are now working with Oneonta Police, Otsego County law enforcement officials, the New York State Police, New York City Police and the FBI to investigate the incident further.

