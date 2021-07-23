15 fire units working on Addison barn fire

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM)- Addison Fire has confirmed a barn fire at 2952 John Rial Road in Addison, N.Y. They say the call came in 2:07 a.m. Around 15 units are on the scene working to put the blaze out.

Our reporter on the scene was told by officials no people were in the barn, only animals, and all the animals have been released from the barn. Currently fire crews are still working. A fire investigation team has been dispatched.