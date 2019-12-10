As many as six people may be dead in ‘Ambush’ NJ active shooter situation

NEW JERSEY (NBC4)- As many as six people may be dead — including a police officer, two suspects, and three civilians — during an “ambush” active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon, officials and law enforcement sources said.



Law enforcement sources identified the dead officer as a 39-year-old married father of five.

At least one wounded civilian, along with two wounded officers, are expected to survive, officials said.

According to three senior law enforcement officials, the shoot-out began as a homicide investigation. The deceased officer approached suspects in that investigation and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled into the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, where the standoff started around 12:30 p.m.

A law enforcement source said the suspects were holed up in a bodega for hours, one of whom was armed with a long gun.

Four other people were thought to be inside the bodega, the senior official said, stressing the highly preliminary nature of the evolving investigation.

There were at least three civilians killed inside the store as well, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.