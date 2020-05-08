Breaking News
Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street

Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street have been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked a national outcry.

64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael arrested Thursday

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street.

(This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now