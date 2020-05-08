SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street have been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked a national outcry.

64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael arrested Thursday

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street.

(This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)