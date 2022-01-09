Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65, TMZ reports

ORLANDO, Fla. (WGHP) — Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” has died at the age of 65, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that multiple sources tell them that the actor died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. At 4 p.m., investigators responded to the hotel and found him in his room. He died at the scene. Details around Saget’s death have not been released.

In addition to “Full House,” Saget spent most of the 90s as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danner Tanner for “Fuller House,” a sequel to the original 1987-1995 series. The sequel ran until 2020.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 2014 with “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

This is a breaking news story check back for updates.