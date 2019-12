MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM-TV)- 18 News is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving a church.

According to reports the accident took place in Millerton, Pennsylvania.

The area in which first responders are being called to is alleged to be the Mosherville Bible Church.

The driver of the vehicle lost control when he reportedly “blacked out” according to one of the operators of the church.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.