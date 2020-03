CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Around quarter after four Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were dispatched to a reported van in the tree line on I-86 westbound just after exit 58.

New York State Police, Chemung and Wellsburg fire departments, and Greater Valley EMS responded to the accident.

Our reporter on the scene confirmed that a light-colored van had exited the roadway and was up in the tree line beside the highway.







Stick with 18 News for the latest details on this developing story.