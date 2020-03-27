First positive case of COVID-19 in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department announced their first positive case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The department did not provide information on the patient’s age, gender, or location.

See the press release below:

Schuyler County Public Health is notifying the community that a Schuyler County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by SchuylerCounty Public Health. Public Health staff are currently identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks. Individuals with exposure risk are currently being quarantined and monitored for symptoms. We have prepared for COVID-19 to arrive in Schuyler County. We ask that people please stay home as much as possible and limit contact with others. We need to slow down how quickly the virus spreads in the community. This will help make sure our hospitals don’t get overwhelmed by too many sick people at once. Deborah Minor, Public Health Director

Members of the public can also call the NYSDOH 24/7 hotline if they have general questions about COVID-19. The hotline number is 1-888-364-3065.