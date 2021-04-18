BREAKING: Guthrie Air on scene. Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Bradford County

(WETM) – Updated 7:20 p.m.: Guthrie Air and the patient have arrived at the landing zone on Coryland and Mott Town Rd. in Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. Guthrie Air is now in transport to the hospital.

Updated 7:07 p.m.: The patient is being transported to the Guthrie Air landing zone. Guthrie Air will take control of the scene on arrival.

Updated 7:00 p.m.: Guthrie Air has been paged and is heading to the scene. They have set up a staging area at the intersection Coryland and Mott Town Road in Columbia Cross Roads.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., 18 News received a report of a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Bradford County, Pa. According to the police scanner, the man is with his wife and is alive.

There is no update on the patients condition at this time. Stay with 18 News as more information becomes available.