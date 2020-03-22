BREAKING: Second positive COVID- 19 case in Chemung County confirmed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department confirms the County’s second positive COVID-19 test.

Health department officials were advised late this afternoon that an additional Chemung County resident has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Health Department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come into contact with which is often referred to as “contact tracing”.

Below you will find the full press release from the Chemung County Executive:

Chemung County Executive

