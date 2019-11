ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News is currently on the scene of a structure fire in the City of Elmira located on the 400 Block of Elm Street.

We currently have no information on what started the fire and an 18 News reporter on the scene saying that the Elmira Fire Department is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story stick with 18 News as we will bring you updates as they become readily available.