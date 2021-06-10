BREAKING: Troopers search for suspect in Colesville who shot trooper, considered armed and dangerous

COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – On June 9, 2021 at approximately 8:36 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual.

A New York State Trooper was shot by the suspect. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is identified as Jason D. Johnson, age 34. He is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured and in a long mohawk style. Johnson was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill. He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

This is an on-going investigation, more details will be released as they are available. A large number of law enforcement members are in the East Windsor Road area looking for an armed and dangerous suspect.