Cameron Manufacturing & Design furloughs 75 employees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Matthew Sharpe, the CEO and President of Cameron Manufacturing & Design, CMD had their workforce on the NYS Workshare program and then furloughed approximately 75 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMD provided an additional week of pay and continued medical benefits for employees through the furlough period.

CMD was granted it’s “essential manufacturer” shortly afterward, staffing its production floor to accommodate the “essential workload” while maintaining a safe work environment and social distancing.

As NYS is emerging from the COVID-19 and into the new “normal” CMD is adjusting staffing accordingly.

While we are diligently pursuing additional work, the current workload does not support returning to previous staffing levels. Due to this, CMD made the difficult decision to make a majority of the furloughs permanent.

On May 8, 2020 CMD sent the WARN ACT notices to furloughed employees and NYS on May 18, 2020.

CMD continues to pursue work with all existing customers as well as new.