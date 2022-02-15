Spencer girl missing since 2019 found under stairs with kidnapper

Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect location from where Shultis went missing. The correct location has been added based on police updates.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (WTEN/WETM) – In July 2019, Paislee Shultis, 4, was reported missing from Spencer, according to the Saugerties Police Department. It was believed by police at that time that the little girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.

After receiving a tip that the child could be held in a hidden location in the town of Saugerties, police obtained a search warrant for the home. On February 14 at 8:06 p.m. Saugerties Police Officers, detectives, members of the New York State BCI and State troopers entered and searched the residence for the child. When they entered, the homeowner denied having seen the girl since she went missing in 2019.

A little over an hour into their search, police found Paislee, now 6-and-a-half years old, inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. Police shined a light through the steps and saw what they believed to be a blanket, and later Paislee’s feet when they started removing floorboards. When they removed more steps, police said they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in a dark and wet room. Paislee was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters where paramedics examined her and released her in good health.

Left: Kimberly Cooper/ Right: Kirk Shultis Jr. (Photos: NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services)

Police said they were granted access to search the home by both Kirk Shultis Sr. and Kirk Shultis Jr. Police said the men knew Paislee was in the house and believed she wouldn’t be found.





Saugerties Police have arrested the following individuals:

Kimberly Cooper, 33 , has been charged with second-degree Custodial Interference and second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Cooper was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She has been placed in Ulster County Jail on the warrant.

Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, will face charges of first-degree Custodial Interference and first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

, will face charges of first-degree Custodial Interference and first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, was charged with first-degree Custodial Interference and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released. Orders of protection have been issued against all three defendants. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are still pending.