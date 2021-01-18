Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham resigns

Steven Dillingham

Steven Dillingham, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks outside the Oklahoma State Capitol, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City, encouraging people to fill out their census form before the end of the month. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham announced his resignation Monday, according to CNN.

Dillingham was initially a Trump-appointed official overseeing the 2020 census.

His announcement comes after the Trump administration withdrew from its final attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from an important count of the nation’s population.

Dillingham’s departure from the position possibly saves him from being fired by the incoming Biden administration.

The incoming Biden administration has specified it will not follow the Trump administration’s plan to exclude non-citizens when splitting seats in Congress between the states.

