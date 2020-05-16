Chemung Co. Executive Moss calls out Governor Cuomo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has called out Governor Andrew Cuomo regarding mandated coronavirus testing in nursing homes.

Moss stated in a Facebook post that mandating nursing home employees to take two tests per week for COVID-19 is causing additional stress to frontline workers.

The New York Post reports that the state’s top coronavirus testing lab is so overwhelmed by mandating testing in nursing homes that they’ve told counties to stop sending them shipments.

The Facebook post released by Chemung County Executive Chris Moss is posted below:

The Governor has set counties across the state up for failure with this order. Lack of test kits, broken kits received from the state, lack of laboratories or refusal of labs to process tests strictly for nursing home employees are all obstacles. Furthermore, mandating employees to take 2 tests per week is causing additional stress to a section of the workforce that is already serving under tremendous pressure. Once again no discussion with stakeholders who have to administer these orders.